Exercise Raahat: Elevating Disaster Preparedness Through Collaboration

In a significant stride towards bolstering disaster preparedness, Indian Army Engineers, under the Spear Corps, joined hands with the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) in a pioneering initiative known as Exercise Raahat. Conducted from May 13 to 15 at the Rangapahar Military Station in Nagaland, this event is being hailed as a new benchmark in disaster management and response, as per official sources.

Exercise Raahat aimed to enhance the effectiveness and readiness of disaster relief operations, crucially aligning with the upcoming monsoon season's demands. The exercise was a testament to inter-agency cooperation, pooling the Indian Army and NDRF's collective expertise and past experiences. Over three days, with May 13 and 14 focusing on intensive planning phases, strategy sessions featured complex scenario war games and real-life case study analyses, fostering innovative solutions through group dialogues.

May 15 marked the conclusion of Exercise Raahat, showcasing a dynamic Lecture Cum Demonstration. The Indian Army Sappers displayed advanced equipment across various relief operations, including rescue and medical assistance missions. NDRF participants highlighted their specialized disaster relief tools, reaffirming their emergency readiness. The event also spotlighted Flood Relief Columns from Spear Corps units, emphasizing inter-agency unity. Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar praised participants' professionalism, noting the exercise's role in strengthening Army-NDRF collaboration and integrating new technologies for rapid disaster response.

