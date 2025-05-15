Assam Pushes for Energy and Healthcare Advancements with Strategic Projects
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inspects sites for a thermal power plant in Dhubri and medical facilities in Goalpara. Aimed at boosting energy and healthcare infrastructure, these initiatives are part of the state's broader vision to achieve energy self-sufficiency and improve regional healthcare accessibility.
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alongside Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, conducted an inspection of a proposed thermal power plant site at Chirakuta Charuwa Bakra in Dhubri district on Thursday. The location, approximately eight kilometers from Bilasipara railway station, spans 3,300 bighas, 2 katas, and 15 leches.
During his visit, Sarma, accompanied by Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath and senior officials, assessed the site's feasibility for the project's implementation. He instructed the District Commissioner to commence necessary developmental work to prepare the site. Additionally, Sarma reviewed infrastructural necessities, including approach roads, and addressed land acquisition concerns, assuring suitable alternative land for affected families.
The Assam government ambitiously targets energy self-sufficiency, with goals of generating 5,000 MW thermal power by 2035. Following visits to proposed sites for a medical college, hospital, and Energy Park in Goalpara district, Sarma emphasized rapid development under Assam's Thermal Power Generation Product Promotion Policy 2025, supported by a single-window clearance system.
