Left Menu

Assam Pushes for Energy and Healthcare Advancements with Strategic Projects

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inspects sites for a thermal power plant in Dhubri and medical facilities in Goalpara. Aimed at boosting energy and healthcare infrastructure, these initiatives are part of the state's broader vision to achieve energy self-sufficiency and improve regional healthcare accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:34 IST
Assam Pushes for Energy and Healthcare Advancements with Strategic Projects
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits proposed thermal power plant site at Dhubri's Bilasipara (Photo/X: @himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alongside Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, conducted an inspection of a proposed thermal power plant site at Chirakuta Charuwa Bakra in Dhubri district on Thursday. The location, approximately eight kilometers from Bilasipara railway station, spans 3,300 bighas, 2 katas, and 15 leches.

During his visit, Sarma, accompanied by Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath and senior officials, assessed the site's feasibility for the project's implementation. He instructed the District Commissioner to commence necessary developmental work to prepare the site. Additionally, Sarma reviewed infrastructural necessities, including approach roads, and addressed land acquisition concerns, assuring suitable alternative land for affected families.

The Assam government ambitiously targets energy self-sufficiency, with goals of generating 5,000 MW thermal power by 2035. Following visits to proposed sites for a medical college, hospital, and Energy Park in Goalpara district, Sarma emphasized rapid development under Assam's Thermal Power Generation Product Promotion Policy 2025, supported by a single-window clearance system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025