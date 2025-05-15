Karnataka Boosts Honorarium for Guest Educators

In a significant move, the Karnataka state government has declared a hike in monthly honorariums for guest teachers and lecturers. According to an official statement released on Thursday, educators employed in government primary and high schools, as well as pre-university colleges, will see an increase of Rs 2,000 in their stipends.

This decision aligns with the budget announcement for the fiscal year 2025-26, aimed at enhancing the financial welfare of guest educators. Previously, the monthly honorarium was set at Rs 10,000 for primary and Rs 10,500 for high school guest teachers. With immediate effect, these figures have been revised to Rs 12,000 and Rs 12,500 respectively.

Guest lecturers at government pre-university colleges will also benefit from the increment, their honorarium rising from Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,000. The adjustment is slated to remain until further notice, providing a much-needed boost to the educators' earnings, the statement detailed. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)