Karnataka Boosts Honorarium for Guest Educators

The Karnataka government has increased the monthly honorarium for guest teachers and lecturers by Rs 2,000. This hike affects educators in government primary and high schools and pre-university colleges. The revised pay, effective immediately, raises primary teachers' honorarium to Rs 12,000 and high school teachers' to Rs 12,500.

Updated: 15-05-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:07 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Karnataka state government has declared a hike in monthly honorariums for guest teachers and lecturers. According to an official statement released on Thursday, educators employed in government primary and high schools, as well as pre-university colleges, will see an increase of Rs 2,000 in their stipends.

This decision aligns with the budget announcement for the fiscal year 2025-26, aimed at enhancing the financial welfare of guest educators. Previously, the monthly honorarium was set at Rs 10,000 for primary and Rs 10,500 for high school guest teachers. With immediate effect, these figures have been revised to Rs 12,000 and Rs 12,500 respectively.

Guest lecturers at government pre-university colleges will also benefit from the increment, their honorarium rising from Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,000. The adjustment is slated to remain until further notice, providing a much-needed boost to the educators' earnings, the statement detailed. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

