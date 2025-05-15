Left Menu

BJP Stages Nationwide Tiranga Yatra to Honor Armed Forces and PM Modi

BJP MP Naveen Jindal led a 'Tiranga Yatra' at Jindal Steel and Power’s Angul plant to honor India's Armed Forces after the successful Operation Sindoor. Thousands joined the patriotic march, which included a Rs 5 crore donation to affected families in J&K. The Yatra continues nationwide to celebrate military successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:37 IST
BJP Stages Nationwide Tiranga Yatra to Honor Armed Forces and PM Modi
BJP MP Naveen Jindal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal spearheaded a 'Tiranga Yatra' on Thursday at the Angul steel plant operated by Jindal Steel and Power in Odisha. This patriotic march saw the participation of thousands, aiming to honor the Indian Armed Forces for their successful completion of Operation Sindoor. The event expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the rally, Jindal also revealed a generous financial pledge of Rs 5 crores to support the families of security personnel who lost their lives and those whose homes have been damaged in Jammu and Kashmir. 'We organized the 'Tiranga Yatra' to show our appreciation to the Armed Forces and PM Modi for their success in Operation Sindoor,' Jindal stated.

Furthermore, Jindal criticized Turkey for its position in the India-Pakistan dispute. 'Turkey's overt support for Pakistan has disappointed us, and this will have repercussions. I hope they realize their mistake and rectify it,' he said. Concurrently, BJP workers conducted a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Srinagar, starting from Sheri Kashmir Park to Lal Chowk, led by BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi. Andrabi praised the Armed Forces and highlighted the unity and national pride encapsulated in the rally, sending a message globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025