BJP Stages Nationwide Tiranga Yatra to Honor Armed Forces and PM Modi
BJP MP Naveen Jindal led a 'Tiranga Yatra' at Jindal Steel and Power’s Angul plant to honor India's Armed Forces after the successful Operation Sindoor. Thousands joined the patriotic march, which included a Rs 5 crore donation to affected families in J&K. The Yatra continues nationwide to celebrate military successes.
- Country:
- India
BJP Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal spearheaded a 'Tiranga Yatra' on Thursday at the Angul steel plant operated by Jindal Steel and Power in Odisha. This patriotic march saw the participation of thousands, aiming to honor the Indian Armed Forces for their successful completion of Operation Sindoor. The event expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During the rally, Jindal also revealed a generous financial pledge of Rs 5 crores to support the families of security personnel who lost their lives and those whose homes have been damaged in Jammu and Kashmir. 'We organized the 'Tiranga Yatra' to show our appreciation to the Armed Forces and PM Modi for their success in Operation Sindoor,' Jindal stated.
Furthermore, Jindal criticized Turkey for its position in the India-Pakistan dispute. 'Turkey's overt support for Pakistan has disappointed us, and this will have repercussions. I hope they realize their mistake and rectify it,' he said. Concurrently, BJP workers conducted a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Srinagar, starting from Sheri Kashmir Park to Lal Chowk, led by BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi. Andrabi praised the Armed Forces and highlighted the unity and national pride encapsulated in the rally, sending a message globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi officially commissions Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala.
Indo-Pak Refugees in Kutch Stand Firm with Indian Armed Forces Amid Rising Tensions
PM Narendra Modi Paves the Way for Andhra Pradesh’s Development with Rs 58,000 Crore Projects
I want to assure you that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, what you desire will certainly happen: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts PM Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India for annual high-level meeting, reports TASS.