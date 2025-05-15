BJP Stages Nationwide Tiranga Yatra to Honor Armed Forces and PM Modi

BJP Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal spearheaded a 'Tiranga Yatra' on Thursday at the Angul steel plant operated by Jindal Steel and Power in Odisha. This patriotic march saw the participation of thousands, aiming to honor the Indian Armed Forces for their successful completion of Operation Sindoor. The event expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the rally, Jindal also revealed a generous financial pledge of Rs 5 crores to support the families of security personnel who lost their lives and those whose homes have been damaged in Jammu and Kashmir. 'We organized the 'Tiranga Yatra' to show our appreciation to the Armed Forces and PM Modi for their success in Operation Sindoor,' Jindal stated.

Furthermore, Jindal criticized Turkey for its position in the India-Pakistan dispute. 'Turkey's overt support for Pakistan has disappointed us, and this will have repercussions. I hope they realize their mistake and rectify it,' he said. Concurrently, BJP workers conducted a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Srinagar, starting from Sheri Kashmir Park to Lal Chowk, led by BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi. Andrabi praised the Armed Forces and highlighted the unity and national pride encapsulated in the rally, sending a message globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)