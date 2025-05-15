Punjab Pioneers Water-Saving Rice Sowing Technique to Boost Agriculture

In a significant move to address environmental concerns and support farmers, the Punjab government, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has launched the Direct Sowing of Rice (DSR) initiative. This effort aims to save 15-20 per cent of the state's crucial groundwater resources while boosting farmers' financial prospects, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Chief Minister Mann underscored his administration's commitment to innovative agricultural practices, stating that the government has prioritized the DSR paddy cultivation technique since its inception. Targeting five lakh acres for this Kharif season, the initiative is a crucial part of the government's broader plan to encourage sustainable farming and groundwater conservation.

Highlighting the financial incentives, CM Mann announced a provision of Rs 1,500 per acre to farmers adopting DSR, complemented by a substantial allocation of Rs 40 crore for the financial year 2025-26. The state government aims to reduce the depletion of groundwater and agriculture costs, urging farmers to embrace this transformative scheme via an online portal available until June 30, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)