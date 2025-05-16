Nigeria's Oil Dilemma: Frequent Spills and Community Impact

The Trans Niger Pipeline, a vital oil conduit transporting crude from Nigeria's onshore fields to the Bonny export terminal, experienced another devastating spill in a two-month span. This time, the B-Dere community in Ogoniland bore the brunt of the disaster.

Nnimmo Bassey of the Health of Mother Earth Foundation criticized the delayed response, highlighting the government's neglect in addressing environmental clean-up efforts. Local communities continue to suffer from oil spills while profits go to major oil companies and the Nigerian government.

The pipeline is now under the operation of Nigerian consortium Renaissance Group, following their acquisition of Shell's onshore assets. A prolonged shutdown might force operators to declare force majeure on Bonny Light exports, showcasing the persistent challenges of pipeline sabotage and theft in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)