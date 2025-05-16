Left Menu

Nigeria's Oil Dilemma: Frequent Spills and Community Impact

The Trans Niger Pipeline in Nigeria burst, spilling oil into Ogoniland's B-Dere community for the second time in two months, raising concerns about environmental neglect and safety. The pipeline, now operated by Renaissance Group, faces possible prolonged outages, reflecting ongoing issues of sabotage and crude theft in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 01:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trans Niger Pipeline, a vital oil conduit transporting crude from Nigeria's onshore fields to the Bonny export terminal, experienced another devastating spill in a two-month span. This time, the B-Dere community in Ogoniland bore the brunt of the disaster.

Nnimmo Bassey of the Health of Mother Earth Foundation criticized the delayed response, highlighting the government's neglect in addressing environmental clean-up efforts. Local communities continue to suffer from oil spills while profits go to major oil companies and the Nigerian government.

The pipeline is now under the operation of Nigerian consortium Renaissance Group, following their acquisition of Shell's onshore assets. A prolonged shutdown might force operators to declare force majeure on Bonny Light exports, showcasing the persistent challenges of pipeline sabotage and theft in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

