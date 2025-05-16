Wall Street's Mixed Closing: Cisco Surges Amid Tariff Tensions

In a day of mixed outcomes for Wall Street, technology giant Cisco Systems saw a notable rise in its stock value, ascending nearly 5% following a revised forecast attributed to advancements in artificial intelligence. This upswing highlights the shifting dynamics as trade tensions continue to exert pressure on market movements.

Conversely, UnitedHealth Group suffered a stark 11% decline after reports surfaced of a criminal investigation related to Medicare fraud, marking their lowest financial point in five years. Despite these reports, UnitedHealth noted they had not yet been contacted by federal authorities regarding the probe.

The broader market reflected a cautious optimism, with the S&P 500 edging upward by 0.41%, while consumer staples and utilities sectors led gains. However, a cloud of uncertainty from tariff-related issues persists, with major players like Amazon experiencing downturns amid apprehensive corporate forecasts.

