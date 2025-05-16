Left Menu

Wall Street's Mixed Closing: Cisco Surges Amid Tariff Tensions

Wall Street stocks displayed mixed results as Cisco Systems soared due to a promising forecast, while UnitedHealth's shares plummeted amid a criminal investigation report. The S&P 500 titles a modest recovery following April's trade-war-induced selloff, highlighting investor optimism around potential tariff negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 01:53 IST
Wall Street's Mixed Closing: Cisco Surges Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a day of mixed outcomes for Wall Street, technology giant Cisco Systems saw a notable rise in its stock value, ascending nearly 5% following a revised forecast attributed to advancements in artificial intelligence. This upswing highlights the shifting dynamics as trade tensions continue to exert pressure on market movements.

Conversely, UnitedHealth Group suffered a stark 11% decline after reports surfaced of a criminal investigation related to Medicare fraud, marking their lowest financial point in five years. Despite these reports, UnitedHealth noted they had not yet been contacted by federal authorities regarding the probe.

The broader market reflected a cautious optimism, with the S&P 500 edging upward by 0.41%, while consumer staples and utilities sectors led gains. However, a cloud of uncertainty from tariff-related issues persists, with major players like Amazon experiencing downturns amid apprehensive corporate forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025