Environmental Crisis: Second Oil Spill in Ogoniland

The Trans Niger Pipeline, a crucial artery for transporting crude oil from Nigeria's onshore oilfields to the Bonny export terminal, has ruptured, spilling oil into the B-Dere community of Ogoniland. According to an environmental rights group, this marks the second such incident in just two months.

Nnimmo Bassey, who heads the Health of Mother Earth Foundation, expressed his concern over the slow response to the May 6 spill, calling it 'unconscionable.' He highlighted the disaster's potential to worsen if not addressed swiftly, urging the government to focus on cleaning up Ogoniland instead of opening new oil wells.

The Renaissance Group, a Nigerian oil consortium that recently acquired Shell's former onshore subsidiary, confirmed the explosion and is investigating its cause. An extended shutdown could lead to a force majeure declaration on Bonny Light exports, impacting Nigeria's standing as Africa's largest oil producer.

