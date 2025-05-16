Union Minister Applauds Assam Tea Workers and Unveils New Mizoram Initiatives

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded the dedication and hard work of tea estate workers during his visit to Hatikhuli Tea Estate in Assam's Golaghat district. Sharing his experience on social media platform X, Chouhan expressed delight at the picturesque scenery of the lush green tea gardens.

During his Northeast tour, which kicked off on May 15 in Guwahati, Chouhan engaged with tea garden workers, acknowledging the intense labor involved in tea leaf cultivation. Emphasizing respect for their efforts, he assured of ongoing support for their economic empowerment.

In a parallel development, Chouhan virtually inaugurated new academic infrastructure in Mizoram due to adverse weather conditions. He highlighted Mizoram's potential for horticulture, citing its fertile land and unique geography, and reaffirmed the central government's commitment to supporting agricultural advancement in the region.

