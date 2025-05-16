Left Menu

Rising Temperatures in Moradabad Spark Hospital Admissions Surge

The soaring temperatures in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad have led to a surge in hospital admissions. Children are particularly affected, suffering from illnesses linked to the heat. Health experts advise against consuming outside food due to adulteration risks. The IMD forecasts additional heatwaves this month, indicating rising health challenges.

Visuals from a hospital where patients are admitted (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Soaring temperatures in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, have triggered a spike in hospital admissions, particularly among children facing illnesses like typhoid, fever, and diarrhoea. Senior Consultant V Singh emphasized the link between the heat and these ailments, advising residents to steer clear of outside food due to potential adulteration risks.

Singh reported that the hospital is admitting numerous patients, with approximately 25-30 children daily. Dr. Rajendra from ACMS District Hospital highlighted the rise in cases of vomiting and diarrhoea, attributing it to the heat, though maintaining that the situation remains manageable with around 90-100 admissions of 2200-2500 daily OPD patients.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has signaled the likelihood of further heatwaves this month. April 2025 witnessed extreme weather patterns nationwide, with maximum daily temperatures ranking among the highest recorded for April since 1901, posing significant health concerns.

