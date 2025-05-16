Wall Street's Resilient Climb: Boosted by Tariff Truce and Market Optimism

The U.S. stock market showed promising gains on Friday as stock index futures rose, setting the stage for a buoyant weekly finish. A key driver was the temporary halt to the U.S.-China tariff escalation, which, along with subdued inflation data, boosted investor confidence. Despite looming delays in voting for President Donald Trump's extensive tax reform, Wall Street remained optimistic.

Major stock indices, including the S&P 500, experienced early-week rallies, reflecting a robust market sentiment. The S&P 500 turned positive for the year, though still about 4% shy of its peak. Attention now shifts to consumer sentiment data from the University of Michigan and comments from Federal Reserve officials like Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin.

Premarket trading saw prominent gains, with Tesla up by 1.3%. Vistra's announcement of acquiring several natural gas generation facilities marked a substantial 5.4% rise. Meanwhile, Estee Lauder saw a 5.2% increase following investment interest from Michael Burry's firm, although some companies like UnitedHealth and Take-Two Interactive struggled.

