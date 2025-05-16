Axis Max Life's Impressive FY'25 Performance: A Comprehensive Overview

Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. has reported impressive financial results for FY'25, indicating substantial growth across multiple areas. Proprietary channels APE increased by 26%, showcasing a strong business strategy.

The gross written premium rose to ₹33,223 crores, marking a 13% year-on-year increase. This growth is backed by a significant rise in the embedded value, which saw a 29% hike, reflecting confidence in future profitability.

In addition, the company's assets under management reached ₹1,75,072 crores, a 16% increase from the previous year. New retail policy sales climbed by 11%, underscoring a strong market presence and effective policy management.

(With inputs from agencies.)