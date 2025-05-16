Budgam Police Crackdown: Lashkar-e-Taiba Associates Arrested
In a significant move against terrorism, Budgam Police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested three associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Recovered items include a pistol and grenade. The arrests are linked to Aabid Qayoom Lone, a handler from Pakistan. Investigations continue amid recent Indo-Pak tensions post-Operation Sindoor.
In a determined effort to curb terrorism, Budgam Police in Jammu and Kashmir have apprehended three individuals linked to the notorious terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), according to an official statement from the Kashmir Police.
The arrested men, identified as Muzamil Ahmad, Ishfaq Pandit from Aglar Pattan, and Muneer Ahmad from Meeripora Beerwah, were captured in the Kawoosa Narbal area of Magam town, Budgam. Crucially, police recovered a pistol and a hand grenade from the suspects.
A case has been filed at the Magam Police Station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), with further inquiries scheduled. Initial investigations reveal that the trio maintained close ties with Aabid Qayoom Lone, an active LeT terrorist who relocated to Pakistan in 2020. Lone is implicated in radicalizing youths and orchestrating terrorist activities in the Narbal-Magam region.
The case underscores rising Indo-Pakistani tension, following India's recent Operation Sindoor, a counteraction to the Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in over 100 terrorist casualties on May 7.
(With inputs from agencies.)
