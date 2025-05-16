Left Menu

Delhi Ceasefire: Rain Brings Respite from Scorching Heat

Delhi experiences relief from high temperatures as rain showers hit the city, with IMD forecasting continued rainfall across India for five days. Southern and Central India anticipate persistent rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, while northwestern regions brace for ongoing heatwave and storms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:52 IST
Traffic moving through rain in Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Relief washed over Delhi as rainfall on Friday brought a much-needed break from the oppressive heat, with thunderstorms expected to continue, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported.

IMD official Akhil Srivastava noted that light rain showers are forecasted to pull temperatures down to between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius over the city on Saturday. Srivastava also highlighted the widespread rain and thunderstorms predicted across the nation for the coming days.

Parts of southern India, notably Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, will continue to experience intense rain coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Central and northeastern regions are expected to follow suit, while northwestern areas face a turbulent mix of thunderstorms and heatwave conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

