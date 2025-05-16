Delhi Ceasefire: Rain Brings Respite from Scorching Heat

Relief washed over Delhi as rainfall on Friday brought a much-needed break from the oppressive heat, with thunderstorms expected to continue, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported.

IMD official Akhil Srivastava noted that light rain showers are forecasted to pull temperatures down to between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius over the city on Saturday. Srivastava also highlighted the widespread rain and thunderstorms predicted across the nation for the coming days.

Parts of southern India, notably Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, will continue to experience intense rain coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Central and northeastern regions are expected to follow suit, while northwestern areas face a turbulent mix of thunderstorms and heatwave conditions.

