NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Babbar Khalsa International Terror Activities

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches in 15 locations across Punjab, targeting operatives linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International terrorist group. The operation, focused on suspects connected to US-based gangster Harpreet Singh and his associates, aimed to thwart their conspiracy for terror activities in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping move against the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist group, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive searches at 15 different locations in Punjab on Friday. These searches were initiated following a grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur district in December of the previous year.

The operation, spread across Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar, and Kapurthala districts, resulted in the seizure of incriminating materials, including mobile phones, digital devices, and documents. The premises searched were linked to suspects associated with US-based BKI operative and notorious gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passian, and his cohort, Shamsher Singh Shera, also known as Honey.

The probe revealed that Happy, a close aide of Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, was orchestrating frequent grenade attacks on police stations in Punjab and Haryana. NIA investigations have uncovered a vast conspiracy involving BKI's global operatives, dedicated to recruiting, funding, and arming associates based in India, with the intent of spreading terror on Indian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

