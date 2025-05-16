Danish Pharma Faces Uncertainty Over U.S. Drug Pricing Order
Denmark's business minister criticized U.S. President Trump's executive order mandating lower drug prices, highlighting the challenges it poses for Danish pharmaceutical firms. The order sets price targets and may lead to tariffs if not met. Industry representatives express concern over increased trade barriers and investment uncertainty.
On Friday, the Danish business minister raised concerns regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, which instructs drug manufacturers to cut prices. This directive introduces a state of uncertainty for Denmark's pharmaceutical enterprises, posing potential challenges to their operations.
The executive order's scope is extensive, providing drugmakers with stringent price targets to meet within the next 30 days. Failure to achieve these goals could prompt further actions from the U.S. administration. Morten Bodskov, speaking to reporters after meetings with Danish biotech and pharmaceutical sector representatives, criticized Trump's stance as detrimental to global trade relations.
Additionally, Bodskov emphasized the potential negative impact on significant industry investments which rely heavily on stability. He noted that billion-dollar investments in the life sciences could be jeopardized under such uncertain conditions. Key industry players like Bavarian Nordic, Zealand Pharma, Lundbeck, and Leo Pharma were present at discussions, alongside various industry associations and governmental bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
