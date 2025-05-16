Left Menu

VHP Demands Arrest of SP MP for Divisive Comments

Vishva Hindu Parishad seeks immediate action against SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav for alleged divisive and anti-national remarks towards defence officials and Hindu society. VHP's Vinod Bansal accuses Yadav of fostering division and has filed a police complaint urging strict measures under various legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:43 IST
VHP Demands Arrest of SP MP for Divisive Comments
VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal has called for stringent action against Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, accusing him of making divisive remarks about defence officials Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Air Marshal AK Bharti. Bansal claims Yadav's comments are an attempt to sow discord within the army and Hindu society, urging his immediate arrest.

Bansal revealed that a VHP member has lodged a complaint at Moradabad's Civil Lines police station, advocating for strict legal action against Yadav under the SC/ST Act and the Army Act. The complaint labels Yadav's statements as 'anti-national' and 'divisive.' Bansal asserts that allowing such comments to go unchecked could lead to further societal division.

Responding to the allegations, Yadav clarified his intent, attributing his remarks to 'corrupt mentality' issues and critiquing those who would discriminate against military officials based on religion or caste. Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned Yadav's statements as 'casteist,' stressing that the armed forces should not be viewed through such a narrow lens. BSP Chief Mayawati also criticized BJP and SP leaders for bringing caste and religion into discussions about the military, calling their actions 'shameful.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025