VHP Demands Arrest of SP MP for Divisive Comments

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal has called for stringent action against Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, accusing him of making divisive remarks about defence officials Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Air Marshal AK Bharti. Bansal claims Yadav's comments are an attempt to sow discord within the army and Hindu society, urging his immediate arrest.

Bansal revealed that a VHP member has lodged a complaint at Moradabad's Civil Lines police station, advocating for strict legal action against Yadav under the SC/ST Act and the Army Act. The complaint labels Yadav's statements as 'anti-national' and 'divisive.' Bansal asserts that allowing such comments to go unchecked could lead to further societal division.

Responding to the allegations, Yadav clarified his intent, attributing his remarks to 'corrupt mentality' issues and critiquing those who would discriminate against military officials based on religion or caste. Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned Yadav's statements as 'casteist,' stressing that the armed forces should not be viewed through such a narrow lens. BSP Chief Mayawati also criticized BJP and SP leaders for bringing caste and religion into discussions about the military, calling their actions 'shameful.'

(With inputs from agencies.)