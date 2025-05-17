Moody's Downgrades U.S. Credit Rating Amid Rising Debt Concerns

Moody's Ratings downgraded the United States government's credit rating from Aaa to Aa1, highlighting the country's escalating debt and political gridlock.

The downgrade, following previous actions by Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings, underscores concerns over rising federal deficits expected to reach nearly 9% of the economy by 2035.

Political divisions further complicate the issue. Republicans oppose tax hikes, and Democrats resist spending cuts, stalling measures needed to address the nation's budgetary concerns effectively.

