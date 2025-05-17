Left Menu

Moody's Downgrades U.S. Credit Rating Amid Rising Debt Concerns

Moody's Ratings downgraded the U.S. credit rating from Aaa to Aa1, citing increased federal debt. Concerns include widening deficits, driven by increased interest payments and entitlement spending. Challenges in political consensus hinder deficit solutions, with Republicans opposing tax increases and Democrats reluctant to cut spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 03:31 IST
Moody's Downgrades U.S. Credit Rating Amid Rising Debt Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Moody's Ratings downgraded the United States government's credit rating from Aaa to Aa1, highlighting the country's escalating debt and political gridlock.

The downgrade, following previous actions by Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings, underscores concerns over rising federal deficits expected to reach nearly 9% of the economy by 2035.

Political divisions further complicate the issue. Republicans oppose tax hikes, and Democrats resist spending cuts, stalling measures needed to address the nation's budgetary concerns effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025