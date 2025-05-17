Uttar Pradesh Police Detain 90 Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Immigration Crackdown

In an extensive operation, law enforcement officials in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh, apprehended 90 Bangladeshi individuals from Khajpur village within the Nauhjheel police jurisdiction. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar noted the move was part of a broader push to verify the identity and legal status of workers in the rural areas of the district.

The district's law enforcement team, during inspection at local kilns, discovered around 90 individuals confirmed to be Bangladeshi citizens. Comprehensive questioning of the group, comprising 35 men, 27 women, and 28 children, is underway as authorities work to determine their backgrounds. "They reported arriving in Mathura 3-4 months ago after residing in a neighboring state," said SSP Kumar, adding that collaboration with other agencies is ongoing.

The intensified state-level initiative aims to deport Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. Previous actions targeted Pakistani nationals living illegally. Guidelines have been dispatched to police and district officials for rapid identification of unauthorized residents, an action mirrored by similar nationwide operations.

Concurrently, endeavors to dismantle illegal structures along the India-Nepal border are in effect. According to a CMO statement, Uttar Pradesh successfully repatriated all Pakistani citizens, a first at the state level, achieved under direct oversight from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. These measures align with similar crackdowns happening nationwide in recent days.

