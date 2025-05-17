Indian Army's Humanitarian Outreach Amidst Line of Control Tensions

The Indian Army has been undertaking a significant humanitarian effort in Poonch villages near the Line of Control (LoC) following severe Pakistani shelling. Soldiers have been distributing critical supplies such as medicines and rations. They are also engaging directly with villagers to better understand their needs during these trying times.

The community is expressing gratitude for the Army's efforts, with locals emphasizing the importance of this outreach. Residents have voiced their appreciation and support for the troops, recognizing their role in providing much-needed relief while bravely guarding the borders amidst the conflict.

The intense shelling from Pakistan has generated considerable destruction, with damages extending to properties, livestock, and livelihoods in these border locales. Amidst these adversities, regional leaders and government officials, including Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, have reached out to affected communities, emphasizing the ongoing support and retaliatory measures against aggression, including the execution of Operation Sindoor.

