Blaze Engulfs Poultry Farm, Hundreds of Chickens Lost

A devastating fire at a poultry farm in Chakk village, under the jurisdiction of Amb police station, resulted in the tragic demise of 450 chickens and a loss of Rs 4 lakh. The fire, which started at 2:30 am, charred the chickens and burned chicken feed sacks. Police have initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:29 IST
In a tragic incident early Saturday, a poultry farm in Chakk village was engulfed in flames, resulting in the deaths of 450 chickens and an estimated financial loss of Rs 4 lakh. The fire broke out around 2:30 am, affecting Arun Kumar's farm situated in ward no. 4.

The blaze reportedly started in reeds stored on the farm's roof and quickly spread via a plastic pipe used for sprinkling. Beyond the loss of livestock, ten sacks of chicken feed were also destroyed. The Amb police station received swift notification and dispatched officers to the scene.

Station House Officer Anil Upadhyay confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, which remains unknown at this time. Efforts are ongoing to gather more information and prevent future occurrences.

