Inside the Development of India's Akash Missile: An Interview with Prahlada Ramarao

Prahlada Ramarao, the former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist, recently revealed insights into the critical moments and challenges he faced while developing India's Akash missile system. Originally conceptualized in 1983, the missile's creation was marked by long hours and substantial hurdles under the mentorship of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Ramarao recounted the extensive journey of enhancing India's missile technology. He highlighted his collaboration with Dr. Kalam during the project's early stages in the 1980s, where their frequent interactions focused on testing and mathematical modelling. "In 1983, as a junior scientist, Dr. Kalam was my mentor, and we often discussed complex testing scenarios," Ramarao reminisced.

Facing technical and logistical challenges, Ramarao played a crucial role in ensuring the missile system's success. Named 'Akash' in 1984, he was appointed Project Director, amid his concerns about handling such an extensive responsibility. The Akash missile's legacy is its capability to engage multiple targets simultaneously, a complex task achieved through innovative radar and propulsion systems.

