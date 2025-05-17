Left Menu

DRI Busts Gold Smuggling Operation in Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Mumbai intercepted a Chadian national with 4015 grams of gold concealed in his footwear. Valued at Rs 3.86 crore, the gold was seized under the Customs Act. Recent similar incidents in Delhi highlight persistent gold smuggling efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:34 IST
DRI Busts Gold Smuggling Operation in Mumbai Airport
DRI Mumbai seizes gold worth Rs 3.86 crore hidden in slippers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials in Mumbai apprehended a Chadian national who had arrived from Addis Ababa. Based on specific intelligence, officers intercepted the passenger on May 16, 2025, and uncovered 4015 grams of foreign-origin gold ingeniously hidden within the heels of his slippers. The gold carries an approximate value of Rs 3.86 crore, as confirmed by authorities.

The passenger confessed to concealing the gold to bypass Customs detection. Subsequently, the DRI seized the smuggled gold and arrested the individual under the Customs Act, 1962. This incident is part of a persistent trend, as demonstrated by a similar case in April when a male Indian passenger was apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport with two kilograms of gold bars worth about Rs 1.91 crore.

Authorities reported that the Delhi incident involved a passenger arriving from Dubai, identified via profiling at the green channel exit. While his baggage set off no alarms on the DFMD, a detailed inspection revealed the concealed gold bars. Additionally, an Iraqi national was intercepted at IGI Airport, with Customs officers confiscating 1203 grams of suspicious yellow metal and silver-coated jewelry, believed to be gold. Such cases underscore the ongoing battle against gold smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025