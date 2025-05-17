Left Menu

Blaze Halts Production at Kumho Tire's Major South Korean Plant

A significant fire has temporarily halted operations at Kumho Tire's largest factory in South Korea. The incident has resulted in injuries and could impact the global supply chain. Efforts are underway to compensate for production loss while the cause is under investigation.

Production at Kumho Tire's largest factory in South Korea was brought to an abrupt halt due to a substantial fire that erupted on Saturday morning, according to a company spokesperson.

The factory, located in Gwangju city, has an annual production capacity of 12 million tires, making up nearly 20% of Kumho's worldwide output, the spokesperson revealed. As the flames continued to rage, one worker and two firefighters reported injuries, prompting the deployment of approximately 355 firefighters and 100 vehicles to tackle the blaze. Local fire agencies warned that the fire might persist for several days.

In response to the incident, Kumho Tire is ramping up production at another domestic factory to mitigate the production shortfall. The company counts major automakers like Hyundai Motor, Volkswagen Group, and Mercedes-Benz among its clients. Gwangju-manufactured tires are also exported, mainly to Europe, heightening the potential impact of the disruption. Initial reports suggest that the fire broke out during the chemical and rubber mixing process, known for its flammability.

