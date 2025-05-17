Left Menu

Tragic Highway Crash Claims Three Lives in Andhra Pradesh

A devastating car collision on a national highway in Andhra Pradesh's Kakanida district resulted in three fatalities and two injuries. The accident occurred when a car from Rajamahendravaram crashed into a parked lorry. The victims were identified as Apollo Pharmacy employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:21 IST
Three killed in car crash on national highway in Kakanida (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three individuals and left two others injured in a crash on the national highway within Andhra Pradesh's Kakanida district, according to police sources on Saturday. The vehicle collided with a stationary lorry on the highway at Tuni, resulting in the immediate deaths of three car occupants and injuries to two more.

The deceased were reportedly employees of Apollo Pharmacy in Rajamahendravaram. Law enforcement has registered a case and is thoroughly investigating the circumstances leading to the collision. The car was en route from Rajamahendravaram to Visakhapatnam when it struck the parked lorry on the roadside. The impact was so severe that three victims succumbed to their injuries instantly.

Police and emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene, facilitating the transfer of the injured parties to a local hospital for further medical attention. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

