Tragic Highway Crash Claims Three Lives in Andhra Pradesh

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three individuals and left two others injured in a crash on the national highway within Andhra Pradesh's Kakanida district, according to police sources on Saturday. The vehicle collided with a stationary lorry on the highway at Tuni, resulting in the immediate deaths of three car occupants and injuries to two more.

The deceased were reportedly employees of Apollo Pharmacy in Rajamahendravaram. Law enforcement has registered a case and is thoroughly investigating the circumstances leading to the collision. The car was en route from Rajamahendravaram to Visakhapatnam when it struck the parked lorry on the roadside. The impact was so severe that three victims succumbed to their injuries instantly.

Police and emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene, facilitating the transfer of the injured parties to a local hospital for further medical attention. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)