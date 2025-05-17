Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Congress's Delegation Choices Amid Anti-Terror Mission

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticizes Congress for omitting Shashi Tharoor from its delegation lists aimed at countering Pakistan's terror narrative. Congress proposed names allegedly linked to controversial slogans. An all-party team, excluding Tharoor, will advocate India's counterterrorism stance globally post-Operation Sindoor. Tharoor, known for his 'India First' approach, remains sidelined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:22 IST
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday criticized the Congress party for excluding Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor from delegations representing India on the global stage in matters of terrorism originating from Pakistan.

Poonawalla accused Congress of mistrusting its own members, prioritizing party politics over national interest by proposing controversial figures. He noted Tharoor's consistent efforts in countering Pakistan's narrative and advocating an 'India First' policy.

An all-party delegation, minus Tharoor, will visit key international partners to reaffirm India's firm stance against terrorism, especially following Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror bases in Pakistan after a deadly attack in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

