India's United Front: All-Party Delegation Takes Anti-Terrorism Message Global

Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has commended the Union government's initiative to send an all-party delegation to various countries, emphasizing its role in combating the global terror threat. He highlighted the move as a strategic effort to elevate India's international standing and enhance global awareness against terrorism.

Congress leader Sandeep Dixit noted that such delegations aren't unprecedented. Highlighting previous bipartisan missions, Dixit affirmed the usefulness of such diplomatic engagements, emphasizing that representatives adhere strictly to government-sanctioned briefs when addressing international counterparts.

Leading the delegation are notable figures such as Congress's Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, among others, who are set to discuss India's anti-terrorism measures including Operation Sindoor. This operation, triggered by the Pahalgam attack, showcases India's decisive retaliation against terrorists in Pakistan and PoJK.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed on X that these delegations epitomize Bharat's unified stance against terrorism. The planned visits to major capitals like the U.S. and Japan symbolize a robust expression of India's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, transcending political divisions within the nation.

The initiative, meant to cement India's position on terrorism, is part of a broader narrative of fostering a resolute international consensus and demonstrating India's firm resolve against terrorism. The delegations, including various political figures and diplomats, will carry India's zero-tolerance message to pivotal global stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)