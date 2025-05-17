Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir LG's Stern Message: Pakistan No Match for Indian Forces

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha issued a strong warning to Pakistan, asserting that nothing is beyond the reach of the Indian Armed Forces. He emphasized India's desire for peace while addressing the economic ambitions and relief efforts following cross-border shelling in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:24 IST
Jammu & Kashmir LG's Stern Message: Pakistan No Match for Indian Forces
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable assertion of India's military prowess, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha cautioned Pakistan against its support for terror groups targeting India. Speaking to army personnel in the Tangdhar Sector, Sinha highlighted the bravery of Indian troops and stated that no corner of Pakistan is beyond their reach.

Reiterating India's aspirations, Sinha noted the nation's economic rise as the world's fifth-largest economy, aspiring to ascend further soon. He criticized Pakistan for fostering destruction through financial means and commended the Indian Army's valor in safeguarding the nation.

Sinha also surveyed damage in Tangdhar caused by cross-border shelling and pledged comprehensive aid. Meanwhile, Indian Army teams provided essential supplies to affected villages in Poonch, garnering gratitude and support from the local populace eager to stand with the Army in solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025