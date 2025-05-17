Jammu & Kashmir LG's Stern Message: Pakistan No Match for Indian Forces

In a notable assertion of India's military prowess, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha cautioned Pakistan against its support for terror groups targeting India. Speaking to army personnel in the Tangdhar Sector, Sinha highlighted the bravery of Indian troops and stated that no corner of Pakistan is beyond their reach.

Reiterating India's aspirations, Sinha noted the nation's economic rise as the world's fifth-largest economy, aspiring to ascend further soon. He criticized Pakistan for fostering destruction through financial means and commended the Indian Army's valor in safeguarding the nation.

Sinha also surveyed damage in Tangdhar caused by cross-border shelling and pledged comprehensive aid. Meanwhile, Indian Army teams provided essential supplies to affected villages in Poonch, garnering gratitude and support from the local populace eager to stand with the Army in solidarity.

