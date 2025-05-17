Jammu & Kashmir LG's Stern Message: Pakistan No Match for Indian Forces
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha issued a strong warning to Pakistan, asserting that nothing is beyond the reach of the Indian Armed Forces. He emphasized India's desire for peace while addressing the economic ambitions and relief efforts following cross-border shelling in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a notable assertion of India's military prowess, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha cautioned Pakistan against its support for terror groups targeting India. Speaking to army personnel in the Tangdhar Sector, Sinha highlighted the bravery of Indian troops and stated that no corner of Pakistan is beyond their reach.
Reiterating India's aspirations, Sinha noted the nation's economic rise as the world's fifth-largest economy, aspiring to ascend further soon. He criticized Pakistan for fostering destruction through financial means and commended the Indian Army's valor in safeguarding the nation.
Sinha also surveyed damage in Tangdhar caused by cross-border shelling and pledged comprehensive aid. Meanwhile, Indian Army teams provided essential supplies to affected villages in Poonch, garnering gratitude and support from the local populace eager to stand with the Army in solidarity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi Commissions Vizhinjam Seaport: A Game-Changer for India's Maritime Economy
Nifty Waves Index: Riding the Creative Economy Wave
Vizhinjam Seaport: A New Era for Kerala's Economy
Caring Without Pay: The Critical Role of Women in Asia’s Unpaid Care Economy
Empowering India's Creator Economy: YouTube's Bold Investment for Future Growth