Empowering Dreams: Assam's New Rural Housing Initiatives Unveiled

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a significant event in Assam on Saturday, marking the launch of the Lakhimi Mistri program alongside the 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony for homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G). The event underscored the government's commitment to eradicating poverty in the region.

Emphasizing the importance of economic empowerment, Chouhan stated that diverse initiatives like self-help groups, PM Vishwakarma Yojna, and Mudra Schemes would play a vital role in transforming Assam. Specifically, the Lakhimi Mistri scheme aims to empower rural women by providing training in masonry, thus enabling them to construct their own homes.

Chouhan further announced the launch of a nationwide campaign called Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, slated for May 29 to June 12, where agricultural experts will educate farmers on innovative farming techniques. Assam CM Sarma highlighted the historic significance of the day as 55,000 families are set to receive new homes, reinforcing the state's commitment to improving rural living conditions. The Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin, launched in 2016, remains pivotal in addressing India's rural housing deficit.

