Trump Pushes for Urgent Fed Rate Cuts

President Donald Trump urged the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates promptly. Using social media, he emphasized the need for immediate action to stimulate the economy. His call for lower rates reflects ongoing tensions about economic strategies and the Fed's role in managing monetary policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:53 IST
Donald Trump

On Saturday, President Donald Trump publicly urged the U.S. Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates.

In his social media post, he stressed the necessity for the Fed to take action sooner rather than later to invigorate the economic climate.

This appeal highlights ongoing debates about the appropriate fiscal measures and the Federal Reserve's influence on financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

