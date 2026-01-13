Left Menu

Trump Pushes for Interest Rate Cuts Amid Inflation Figures

President Trump welcomed the December inflation figures as supportive of his push for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, following core CPI numbers that fell below market expectations. Despite the call, consumer prices rose from November, reinforcing the Fed's decision to maintain rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:28 IST
Trump Pushes for Interest Rate Cuts Amid Inflation Figures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump embraced the recently released December inflation figures, suggesting they bolster his campaign for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to reduce interest rates.

The core Consumer Price Index, closely monitored, showed a year-on-year increase of 2.6%, falling short of market expectations at 2.7%, while overall inflation matched November's rate at 2.7%.

Despite Trump's calls for significant rate cuts, consumer prices rose from November to December, likely reinforcing the Federal Reserve's intent to keep interest rates steady for now. This ongoing clash with Powell over rate reductions continues to create tension within the administration, drawing criticism from notable political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

 Global
2
Greenland's Unease Over U.S. Annexation Talks

Greenland's Unease Over U.S. Annexation Talks

 United Kingdom
3
U.S. Labels Brotherhood Branches as Global Terrorists

U.S. Labels Brotherhood Branches as Global Terrorists

 Global
4
Close Call: Youth Escapes Unscathed in Car Shooting Incident

Close Call: Youth Escapes Unscathed in Car Shooting Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026