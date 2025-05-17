Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh's Path to Progress Under Modi's Leadership

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu discussed the state's vision for development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing hydro power projects. He praised the Indian armed forces' efforts against terrorism in Pakistan and highlighted BJP's commitment to nation-building through structured training programs.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exclusive interview, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the significant progress the state has made under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 11 years. He emphasized that, unlike the preceding decades post-independence, India now has a clear direction, with Arunachal Pradesh focusing on hydropower as part of its developmental strategy, aiming for a 'Viksit' Arunachal Pradesh by 2047.

Khandu expressed his appreciation for the central government and Indian armed forces, particularly citing their decisive action in Operation Sindoor against terrorist threats in Pakistan. He reiterated that the central government's decision to send delegations worldwide demonstrates India's firm stance on terrorism, stressing the importance of presenting a unified national front on international platforms.

Touching on the political landscape, Khandu spoke about the training programs for BJP legislators in Arunachal Pradesh, describing the initiative as part of the party's strategic focus on nation-building. He lauded the BJP's structured approach, which places national interests above party politics and individual ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

