Severe Storms Batter Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District, IMD Issues Alerts

Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district is currently grappling with significant disruptions due to severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for various districts in the state, signaling the potential for further adverse weather, including thunderstorms and gusty winds.

An orange alert has been declared for May 19 across seven districts, namely Una, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur, forecasting possible hailstorms, thunderstorms, and forceful winds. Furthermore, a yellow alert covers several districts for May 18 and 19, highlighting threats of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The forecast suggests light rainfall in mid-hills and possible rain or snow in high hills through May 21.

Enhanced vigilance is advised as the severe weather poses risks, such as power interruptions and travel impediments. Emergency services are on standby to address arising issues, and public safety advisories have been issued, urging residents to avoid travel in areas susceptible to landslides and floods. In other developments, the Larji Hydroelectric Power Project in Kullu, previously damaged in the 2023 Beas River floods, has resumed operations. The swift restoration was supported by the state, which allocated substantial funds totaling over Rs 245 crore.

