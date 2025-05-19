Reliance Power Joins Forces with Bhutan for Largest Solar Project

Reliance Power made headlines on Monday with the announcement of a significant partnership aimed at transforming Bhutan's energy landscape. The company has signed a commercial term sheet for a long-term power purchase agreement with Green Digital Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the Royal Government of Bhutan's investment arm.

In a groundbreaking venture, Reliance Power and Druk Holding and Investments Ltd (DHI) will equally contribute to developing Bhutan's largest solar power project, boasting an impressive 500 MW capacity. This initiative marks the largest private sector foreign direct investment in Bhutan's solar energy sector, totaling a capital outlay of up to Rs 2,000 crores.

The collaboration is not just about harnessing solar power but also about paving the way for regional clean energy integration and cross-border infrastructure collaborations in South Asia. With the project slated for completion in phases over the next 24 months, it aligns with Bhutan's strategic ambitions for sustainability and energy transition.

