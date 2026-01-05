World Class India 2026: South Asia's Cocktail Renaissance

In an effort to elevate South Asia's burgeoning cocktail culture, World Class India by Diageo 2026 returns for its 12th edition, broadening its reach to include bartenders from Nepal and Sri Lanka.

This expansion mirrors South Asia's dynamic bar scenes, where innovative flavors and skilled craftsmanship are reshaping the industry, ensuring standards align with global expectations.

The initiative prioritizes education and mentorship, fostering a regional cohort and providing opportunities for bartenders to gain global exposure and recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)