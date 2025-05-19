Himachal's Apple Demand: CM Pushes for Turkish Import Ban

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans to formally request a ban on the import of Turkish apples at an upcoming meeting with the Prime Minister on May 24. Speaking to the media in Shimla, Sukhu highlighted the severe impact these imports have had on local apple growers.

"The Prime Minister has scheduled a meeting with all Chief Ministers on the 24th. I will be writing a letter and strongly raising this issue. We are seeking a complete ban on Turkish apple imports," Sukhu asserted. He emphasized that the efforts of Himachal Pradesh's farmers and orchardists have been undermined by cheaper apples from Turkey and the US, causing significant losses in Himachal, Jammu, Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

Sukhu noted that trade agreements offer provisions that the government can explore to address this issue, including the possibility of increasing tariffs on imported apples. He also mentioned efforts to alleviate congestion in Shimla by relocating government offices to other towns, such as Dharamshala, to improve traffic flow and facilitate tourism.

"To ease Shimla's congestion, we've decided to shift some government offices. For example, the Forest and Wildlife office has already relocated. Shimla's terrain means even short trips can be lengthy due to significant traffic, exacerbated by my official convoy," he explained, suggesting an unused tourism building near Bharari Ghat as a potential new office site.

Chief Minister Sukhu invited tourists to experience the tranquility and scenic beauty of Himachal Pradesh, stressing its welcoming atmosphere even during past geopolitical tensions. "We are enhancing Shimla's appeal to tourists and I welcome everyone to visit," he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)