India's Nuclear Power Revolution: Opening Doors for Private Investment

India is considering amendments to its nuclear laws to allow private sector participation as it aims to produce 100 GW of atomic energy by 2047. Changes to the Atomic Energy Act and Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act are being considered, along with regulatory reforms inspired by INSPACe in the space sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is weighing amendments to nuclear power regulations to welcome private sector participation in its ambitious 100 GW atomic energy production target by 2047.

Sources indicate potential revisions to the Atomic Energy Act and Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, aimed at easing private entry while protecting supplier interests through limited liability clauses.

In sync with this, the plan draws from the INSPACe model, a regulatory framework that opened India's space sector to private entities in 2020, to ensure both support and oversight in the nuclear sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

