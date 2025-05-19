Himachal Pushes Back: Ban on Turkish Companies and Apple Imports Urged

In a strong stance against Turkey, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced a push to bar Turkish firms from Indian infrastructure projects. His move follows Turkey's support for Pakistan amid recent geopolitical strains, casting doubts on the security of such business ties.

Singh emphasized the importance of national security, pledging to discuss the issue with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other regional officials. He expressed a clear stance: Turkish firms, whether direct or through partnerships, should not operate in India, advocating for alternative international partners.

Concurrently, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu intends to formally request a ban on Turkish apple imports, which threaten local apple growers' livelihoods. With a significant meeting scheduled with the Prime Minister, Sukhu aims to defend the interests of Himachal's horticulturists against the influx of cheap foreign apples.

(With inputs from agencies.)