YouTuber Arrested for Allegedly Sharing Sensitive Information with Pakistan

In a significant development, Odisha Police have apprehended YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, accusing her of sharing sensitive information with a Pakistani citizen. Top state police officials are delving into her possible associations with Priyanka Senapati, an Odisha-based YouTuber.

Inspector General of Police CID Crime Branch, Sarthak Sarangi, stated that authorities are scrutinizing the details. Malhotra, originally from Hisar, Haryana, is under scrutiny for her connections with various YouTube influencers and alleged collusions with Pakistani nationals.

Puri Superintendent of Police, Vinit Agrawal, confirmed ongoing coordination with Haryana Police. Hisar SP, Shashank Kumar Sawan, disclosed that Malhotra's interactions with Pakistan Information Officers (PIOs) included sponsored trips. She has been booked under the Official Secret Act following the recovery of suspicious items from her devices.

