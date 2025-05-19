Left Menu

YouTuber Arrested for Allegedly Sharing Sensitive Information with Pakistan

Odisha Police arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra for allegedly passing sensitive information to a Pakistani citizen, triggering a detailed investigation involving local and national agencies. Jyoti's connections with fellow YouTuber Priyanka Senapati and repeated travels to Pakistan have raised concerns about potential espionage activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:27 IST
YouTuber Arrested for Allegedly Sharing Sensitive Information with Pakistan
IGP CID Crime Branch, Sarthak Sarangi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Odisha Police have apprehended YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, accusing her of sharing sensitive information with a Pakistani citizen. Top state police officials are delving into her possible associations with Priyanka Senapati, an Odisha-based YouTuber.

Inspector General of Police CID Crime Branch, Sarthak Sarangi, stated that authorities are scrutinizing the details. Malhotra, originally from Hisar, Haryana, is under scrutiny for her connections with various YouTube influencers and alleged collusions with Pakistani nationals.

Puri Superintendent of Police, Vinit Agrawal, confirmed ongoing coordination with Haryana Police. Hisar SP, Shashank Kumar Sawan, disclosed that Malhotra's interactions with Pakistan Information Officers (PIOs) included sponsored trips. She has been booked under the Official Secret Act following the recovery of suspicious items from her devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025