Haryana's Lado Lakshmi Scheme: The Promise and the Reality
Kumari Selja, a Congress leader, alleges the Haryana government has repeatedly changed the Lado Lakshmi scheme, originally promising Rs 2,100 to women monthly. Changes include tightening eligibility and modifying fund disbursement, which Selja claims misleads rather than empowers women. The scheme aims for immediate support and long-term savings.
In recent developments, Congress leader Kumari Selja has raised concerns over the Haryana government's handling of the Lado Lakshmi scheme. She accuses the government of altering the scheme meant to provide Rs 2,100 monthly to state women, labeling it as a betrayal of women's trust.
Selja highlights alterations such as imposing income restrictions and modifying dispensation methods, claiming these show a lack of commitment to women's empowerment. The scheme's scope adjustments have caused confusion regarding eligibility and benefit distribution.
Despite these changes, officials insist the scheme, under the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, aims to enhance financial empowerment and savings. Government amendments are intended to make the scheme more inclusive, adjusting income thresholds and family criteria.
