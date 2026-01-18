Haryana's Lado Lakshmi Scheme: The Promise and the Reality

In recent developments, Congress leader Kumari Selja has raised concerns over the Haryana government's handling of the Lado Lakshmi scheme. She accuses the government of altering the scheme meant to provide Rs 2,100 monthly to state women, labeling it as a betrayal of women's trust.

Selja highlights alterations such as imposing income restrictions and modifying dispensation methods, claiming these show a lack of commitment to women's empowerment. The scheme's scope adjustments have caused confusion regarding eligibility and benefit distribution.

Despite these changes, officials insist the scheme, under the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, aims to enhance financial empowerment and savings. Government amendments are intended to make the scheme more inclusive, adjusting income thresholds and family criteria.