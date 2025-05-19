Left Menu

UK-EU Collaboration Boosts Trade with New Food Standards Deal

Britain and the EU have reached an agreement to eliminate unnecessary border checks on agricultural produce through a Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) deal. This aims to boost trade by reducing bureaucratic hurdles and potentially adding 9 billion pounds to the UK economy by 2040.

Updated: 19-05-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:34 IST
In a landmark move to rejuvenate trade relations, the UK and the European Union have agreed on a crucial Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) deal. Announced Monday, the agreement seeks to remove cumbersome border checks on agricultural goods like meat and dairy, marking a significant shift in their trading relationship.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office confirmed the agreement, emphasizing its indefinite nature, which offers stability for UK businesses. The EU has concurred, enabling farm products to cross borders with minimal checks, thus alleviating long border queue concerns and enhancing the free flow of goods.

The SPS agreement, along with other forthcoming deals, is poised to uplift the UK's economic output by an estimated 9 billion pounds by 2040. While negotiations on finer details proceed, the new pact represents a pivotal component of broader trade reset initiatives.

