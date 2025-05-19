Left Menu

Resetting Ties: UK's Strategic EU Collaborations

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting EU leaders in London to mend relations post-Brexit. Key discussions revolve around a defence pact, a veterinary agreement, mobility schemes, fisheries, energy, and carbon markets. The aim is to foster closer collaboration between the UK and EU in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:38 IST
Resetting Ties: UK's Strategic EU Collaborations

In a bid to reset trans-European relations, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed EU leaders to London, marking a significant step towards post-Brexit collaboration. Key areas of focus include trade, migration, and especially defence and security, crucial amidst the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Amidst these discussions, Starmer's government intends to establish a new defence and security pact. This move aims to pave the way for British companies to engage in a robust €150 billion European rearmament program. Proposals also include Britain's participation in the EU's crisis management and procurement efforts.

Furthermore, a veterinary agreement seeks to eliminate unnecessary border checks on agricultural goods, ensuring high food standards are maintained. Other focal points involve youth mobility schemes, extended reciprocal fishing access, improved electricity trading, and unified carbon markets, highlighting a multifaceted agenda for closer UK-EU ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025