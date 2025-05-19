Horrific Crime: Mother and Boyfriend Arrested in Mumbai for Child Tragedy

Mumbai, India — A chilling crime has shaken the city of Mumbai, as police have arrested a 30-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend in connection with the alleged rape and murder of her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The incident occurred in the Malvani area.

According to police, the woman, identified as Reena Sheikh, and her boyfriend, Farhan Sheikh, have been detained following an investigation launched after hospital authorities informed law enforcement of the young girl's tragic demise. Initial findings suggest the child died from shock due to asphyxia after being sexually assaulted.

Authorities have registered a case citing multiple sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Official sources confirm that further details are anticipated as the investigation continues. The community remains in disbelief as they await more information on the heart-wrenching case.

(With inputs from agencies.)