Following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, in charge of the Indian Army's air defense, disclosed that the Golden Temple allowed air defense gun deployment to counter potential drone and missile threats from Pakistan. The temple's lights were switched off for the first time to help spot enemy drones more effectively.

In an interview with ANI, Lt Gen D'Cunha highlighted the strategic foresight of the Indian military, anticipating Pakistan's interest in targeting civilian and religious locations. The operation's success at the Golden Temple underscores India's growing ability to combat emerging threats and safeguard sensitive sites.

The unprecedented cooperation from the Golden Temple authorities followed a briefing on the threat's severity, which facilitated the deployment of defense systems. The move enabled clearer detection of drones, contributing to the mission's success in protecting the iconic site.

Lt Gen D'Cunha commended the significant support from the local community, especially retired servicemen eager to assist. He praised their strong national character and patriotism, noting their readiness to support defense operations, which demonstrated unity and resilience in border regions.

The operation also highlighted India's adept handling of modern warfare, particularly in countering drone tactics. The military's strategic approach, employing advanced surveillance and tactical radar use, helped neutralize Pakistan's drone threats.

Additionally, India's electronic warfare capabilities played a crucial role in disrupting Pakistan's command structure, further securing the region. The operation mirrored recent global conflicts, reinforcing the need for an integrated air defense system to manage evolving security challenges.

India's proactive strategy in Operation Sindoor marks a shift from reactive defense to a proactive security doctrine, aiming to take decisive action against terrorism. The operation reflects India's commitment to a robust national security posture.

