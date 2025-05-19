Left Menu

Brazil on High Alert: Potential Bird Flu Outbreaks Threaten Chicken Exports

Brazil, the world's largest chicken exporter, is probing six potential bird flu cases. Two involve commercial farms. A confirmed outbreak in Rio Grande do Sul has authorities alert. Protocols with trade partners may affect exports, a vital sector for Brazil's economy, if more outbreaks are confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:26 IST
Brazil on High Alert: Potential Bird Flu Outbreaks Threaten Chicken Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil, globally recognized as the largest chicken exporter, is actively investigating six potential outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu. This alert comes after recent data surfaced on the Agriculture Ministry's website.

Of these investigated cases, two involve chickens raised on commercial farms, while four concern backyard flocks. Last year, Brazil's chicken exports were valued at $10 billion, supplying over 5 million metric tons worldwide. Under the current agreements between Brazil and significant trade partners like China, the European Union, and South Korea, a confirmed outbreak in a commercial farm could trigger a nationwide import ban.

Speaking to media, Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro emphasized the vigilance among Brazilian farmers, urging them to report sick animals promptly. Brazil aims to be declared bird flu-free if no new cases surface within a 28-day period after the initial outbreak, allowing potential negotiations with trade partners to ease imposed restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025