Brazil on High Alert: Potential Bird Flu Outbreaks Threaten Chicken Exports

Brazil, globally recognized as the largest chicken exporter, is actively investigating six potential outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu. This alert comes after recent data surfaced on the Agriculture Ministry's website.

Of these investigated cases, two involve chickens raised on commercial farms, while four concern backyard flocks. Last year, Brazil's chicken exports were valued at $10 billion, supplying over 5 million metric tons worldwide. Under the current agreements between Brazil and significant trade partners like China, the European Union, and South Korea, a confirmed outbreak in a commercial farm could trigger a nationwide import ban.

Speaking to media, Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro emphasized the vigilance among Brazilian farmers, urging them to report sick animals promptly. Brazil aims to be declared bird flu-free if no new cases surface within a 28-day period after the initial outbreak, allowing potential negotiations with trade partners to ease imposed restrictions.

