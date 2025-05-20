Market Resilience Amid U.S. Credit Downgrade and Tax Issues

In response to the recent downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit rating by Moody's, Treasury yields surged while the dollar generally eased. The downgrade reflects concerns over the nation's escalating debt and President Donald Trump's tax-cut bill, yet major stock indexes ended slightly higher despite early volatility.

Moody's decision to lower the credit rating was mirrored by earlier actions from Fitch and Standard & Poor's. Despite the downgrade, Federal Reserve officials and market analysts continue to express confidence in the stability of U.S. assets, forecasting a steady demand for Treasuries and other fixed income securities.

The financial landscape remains watchful, particularly ahead of corporate earnings releases and international diplomatic discussions. Furthermore, financial leaders from the Group of Seven are set to discuss economic security and collaborative endeavors on artificial intelligence amid global market fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)