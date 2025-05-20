Left Menu

Punjab Police Thwart Espionage and Gang's Criminal Activity

In an eventful series of operations, Punjab Police injured a gangster linked to the Dilpreet Baba gang during an encounter and dismantled a spying operation targeting Indian military secrets, executing arrests and seizing contraband.

A notorious gangster associated with the Dilpreet Baba gang was shot and injured during a police operation near Kalra village, Adampur, by the Jalandhar Rural Police. The accused, identified as Paramjit Singh, also known as Pamma, is a resident of Binjon village in Hoshiarpur, with a record of over 15 criminal cases.

Police revealed that a team led by DSP (Detective) Inderjit Singh established a checkpoint following a tip-off. Upon noticing the police, Paramjit Singh attempted to escape and fired at the officers, prompting them to retaliate and injure him in the leg. SSP (Rural) Harvinder Singh Virk reported the recovery of two pistols and a significant quantity of narcotics from Singh's Bolero pickup. The investigation is ongoing.

In a related operation, Gurdaspur Police arrested two suspects, Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh, accused of sharing sensitive Indian military details with Pakistan's ISI. These arrests, part of a counter-espionage effort, led to the seizure of three mobile phones and eight live cartridges, confirming the suspects' ISI connections. The police have registered a FIR under the Official Secrets Act and continue to probe the matter, vowing firm action against threats to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

