Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: Over 100 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in India
In a series of stringent operations across India, over 100 illegal Bangladeshi nationals have been identified and detained. Operations in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi uncovered numerous undocumented immigrants, including women and children, sparking a nationwide focus on deportation efforts and border security measures.
In a decisive operation, police in Haryana's Biwani district have identified 10 individuals, including four women, suspected of being illegal Bangladeshi nationals. The Biwani Police launched a search operation early Tuesday on Dadri Road, targeting illegal residents from Bangladesh and the Rohingya community.
The operation, which commenced at 5 am, saw the identification of six men and four women, prompting immediate actions such as document verification. Station House Officer (SHO) Satyanarayana confirmed ongoing checks of Aadhar cards with potential discrepancies under scrutiny. 'We are undertaking detailed verification of documents, and additional actions will follow,' said the SHO, emphasizing commitment to deporting illegal immigrants.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police detained 90 Bangladeshi nationals in Mathura's Khajpur village under a similar initiative. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar reported that 35 men, 27 women, and 28 children were among those detained in a drive to confirm the legality of workers in rural districts. The detainees, confessing to have moved from a neighboring state months earlier, are currently being interrogated.
This enforcement drive broadened as Delhi Police's Crime Branch held 13 Bangladeshi nationals in the national capital, including five minors, for alleged undocumented residence. DCP Crime Aditya Gautam revealed that these individuals infiltrated India via agricultural fields near the border, later reaching Delhi via Cooch Behar. The crime branch is pursuing deportation protocols and attempting to apprehend an agent, Zalil Ahmad, implicated in their illegal passage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
