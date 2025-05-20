PM Modi Advocates for Global Health at World Health Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took center stage at the 78th session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, addressing the event virtually from New Delhi. He spotlighted India's significant role in global health initiatives, particularly through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which stands as the world's largest health insurance program covering 580 million people and offering free treatment.

PM Modi laid out a strategic vision for a healthier world founded on three pillars: inclusion, an integrated approach, and cooperation. He stressed that inclusion is fundamental to India's health reforms and mentioned extending the Ayushman Bharat scheme to embrace all Indians over 70 years old.

The Prime Minister elaborated on India's network of health and wellness centers, which play a crucial role in screening diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and hypertension. He further invited international participation in the upcoming International Day of Yoga, themed 'Yoga for One Earth One Health.'

He extended his congratulations to the WHO and its member states for negotiating the INB Treaty, designed to enhance cooperation in combating future pandemics. Highlighting India's digital health advancements, Modi discussed the platform tracking vaccination efforts and a telemedicine service generating over 340 million consultations.

Modi concluded with a Vedic verse advocating universal well-being and praised India's achievement in eliminating Trachoma, as noted by Union Health Minister JP Nadda after receiving a commendation from the WHO.

(With inputs from agencies.)