Piccadily Agro Industries Limited Surges with 40% Growth in IMFL Division

New Delhi, India - Piccadily Agro Industries Limited posted robust financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reporting a significant 40% growth in its Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) division. This achievement is attributed to escalating global demand for its acclaimed Indri Single Malt Whisky and Camikara Rum.

The company's revenue rose by 8% to Rs. 893 crore, while EBITDA increased by 25.4% to Rs. 191.4 crore, bolstered by strategic investments in quality and market expansion. Piccadily's success underscores its vision to produce world-class Indian spirits, earning accolades across continents.

Going forward, Piccadily plans to expand production at its Haryana facility and initiate a new project in Chhattisgarh. With ongoing global market expansion and the introduction of new products, the company is preparing for accelerated growth in the premium spirits sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)