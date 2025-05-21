Left Menu

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited Surges with 40% Growth in IMFL Division

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited records impressive financial growth for FY25, with a 40% increase in its Indian Made Foreign Liquor division. The surge is driven by global demand for its recognized brands like Indri Single Malt Whisky and Camikara Rum. The company focuses on expanding its market presence globally and boosting production capacities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:20 IST
Piccadily Agro Industries Limited Surges with 40% Growth in IMFL Division
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India - Piccadily Agro Industries Limited posted robust financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reporting a significant 40% growth in its Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) division. This achievement is attributed to escalating global demand for its acclaimed Indri Single Malt Whisky and Camikara Rum.

The company's revenue rose by 8% to Rs. 893 crore, while EBITDA increased by 25.4% to Rs. 191.4 crore, bolstered by strategic investments in quality and market expansion. Piccadily's success underscores its vision to produce world-class Indian spirits, earning accolades across continents.

Going forward, Piccadily plans to expand production at its Haryana facility and initiate a new project in Chhattisgarh. With ongoing global market expansion and the introduction of new products, the company is preparing for accelerated growth in the premium spirits sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025